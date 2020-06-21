All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1130 10th Street

1130 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and
more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office. The hardscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, fireplace, pergola and jacuzzi
provides a wonderful space to entertain or dine. Spacious property is perfect for a family, plenty of storage space and walk-in
closets. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high coved ceilings provide tons of natural light. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 10th Street have any available units?
1130 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1130 10th Street have?
Some of 1130 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1130 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1130 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1130 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1130 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
