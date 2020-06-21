1130 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and

more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office. The hardscaped backyard with built-in BBQ, fireplace, pergola and jacuzzi

provides a wonderful space to entertain or dine. Spacious property is perfect for a family, plenty of storage space and walk-in

closets. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high coved ceilings provide tons of natural light. Move-in ready!