Manhattan Beach, CA
1029 33rd Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:01 AM

1029 33rd Street

1029 33rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1029 33rd St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom, 3 Bath tree section Family home with great back yard now Available For Lease. New Carpet and paint, stone flooring, gourmet kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the spacious backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a side by side Subzero refrigerator, Jenn Air gas stove with grill and 2 ovens and a Bosch dishwasher. Great layout with a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace as well as a nice size family room off of the kitchen and over looking the backyard. There is also a nice formal dining room off of the kitchen. The upstairs consists of a very nice Master Suite with fireplace and a balcony looking out towards the backyard and the greenbelt as well as a large walk-in closet and a master bath with two sinks and a whirlpool tub and shower and toilet. Two nice size bedrooms share a full bathroom and are also on the second level along with a laundry room with full size washer & Dryer. There is a two car garage with lots of built in storage and room to park two cars in the driveway. The owner pays for the gardener and dogs are ok subject to Landlord approval. Walk across Sepulveda Blvd. to Tin Roof and CPK and all of the other great restaurants and stores in Manhattan Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 33rd Street have any available units?
1029 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1029 33rd Street have?
Some of 1029 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1029 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1029 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 1029 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 33rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1029 33rd Street has a pool.
Does 1029 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
