1029 33rd Street

Large 4 bedroom, 3 Bath tree section Family home with great back yard now Available For Lease. New Carpet and paint, stone flooring, gourmet kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the spacious backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a side by side Subzero refrigerator, Jenn Air gas stove with grill and 2 ovens and a Bosch dishwasher. Great layout with a large living room with high ceilings and a fireplace as well as a nice size family room off of the kitchen and over looking the backyard. There is also a nice formal dining room off of the kitchen. The upstairs consists of a very nice Master Suite with fireplace and a balcony looking out towards the backyard and the greenbelt as well as a large walk-in closet and a master bath with two sinks and a whirlpool tub and shower and toilet. Two nice size bedrooms share a full bathroom and are also on the second level along with a laundry room with full size washer & Dryer. There is a two car garage with lots of built in storage and room to park two cars in the driveway. The owner pays for the gardener and dogs are ok subject to Landlord approval. Walk across Sepulveda Blvd. to Tin Roof and CPK and all of the other great restaurants and stores in Manhattan Village.