Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE

6651 Zumirez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6651 Zumirez Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

parking
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have any available units?
6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have?
Some of 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE's amenities include parking, hot tub, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 ZUMIREZ DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

