BEACH KEY!! Lovely and private 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors, high ceilings and lush landscape. Walk to shops and school. Private access/key to Little Dume beach. Bring surfboards and golf cart!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6540 DUME Drive have any available units?
6540 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6540 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6540 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6540 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.