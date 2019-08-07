All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
6540 DUME Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

6540 DUME Drive

6540 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

6540 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEACH KEY!! Lovely and private 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors, high ceilings and lush landscape. Walk to shops and school. Private access/key to Little Dume beach. Bring surfboards and golf cart!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 DUME Drive have any available units?
6540 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6540 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6540 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6540 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6540 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6540 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have a pool?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
