6506 DUME Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6506 DUME Drive

6506 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6506 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 DUME Drive have any available units?
6506 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6506 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6506 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6506 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6506 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6506 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6506 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 6506 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 DUME Drive have a pool?
No, 6506 DUME Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6506 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 6506 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6506 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6506 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
