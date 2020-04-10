All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6474 CAVALLERI Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6474 CAVALLERI Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6474 CAVALLERI Road

6474 Cavalleri Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6474 Cavalleri Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Bright and clean corner end unit with private yard in lush landscaping, Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, new paint throughout, Must see! close to Zuma beach and Pepperdine University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have any available units?
6474 CAVALLERI Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have?
Some of 6474 CAVALLERI Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6474 CAVALLERI Road currently offering any rent specials?
6474 CAVALLERI Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 CAVALLERI Road pet-friendly?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road offer parking?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not offer parking.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have a pool?
Yes, 6474 CAVALLERI Road has a pool.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have accessible units?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6474 CAVALLERI Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts