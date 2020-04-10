Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6474 CAVALLERI Road
6474 Cavalleri Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6474 Cavalleri Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Bright and clean corner end unit with private yard in lush landscaping, Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, new paint throughout, Must see! close to Zuma beach and Pepperdine University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have any available units?
6474 CAVALLERI Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
What amenities does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have?
Some of 6474 CAVALLERI Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6474 CAVALLERI Road currently offering any rent specials?
6474 CAVALLERI Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 CAVALLERI Road pet-friendly?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malibu
.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road offer parking?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not offer parking.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have a pool?
Yes, 6474 CAVALLERI Road has a pool.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have accessible units?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6474 CAVALLERI Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6474 CAVALLERI Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6474 CAVALLERI Road does not have units with air conditioning.
