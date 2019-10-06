Rent Calculator
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6411 Sea Star Drive
6411 Sea Star Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6411 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available October 1. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath gated, ocean view, Zuma Beach home. Walk to Vintage Market and Starbucks in 5-6 minutes. Pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have any available units?
6411 Sea Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
What amenities does 6411 Sea Star Drive have?
Some of 6411 Sea Star Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6411 Sea Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6411 Sea Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 Sea Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 Sea Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6411 Sea Star Drive offers parking.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 Sea Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have a pool?
No, 6411 Sea Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 6411 Sea Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 Sea Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 Sea Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 Sea Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
