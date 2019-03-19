All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6380 SEA STAR Drive

6380 Seastar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6380 Seastar Dr, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have any available units?
6380 SEA STAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
Is 6380 SEA STAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6380 SEA STAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 SEA STAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6380 SEA STAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6380 SEA STAR Drive offers parking.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6380 SEA STAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6380 SEA STAR Drive has a pool.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 6380 SEA STAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6380 SEA STAR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6380 SEA STAR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6380 SEA STAR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
