All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6355 TANTALUS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
6355 TANTALUS Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

6355 TANTALUS Drive

6355 Tantalus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6355 Tantalus Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Short-Term Lease Available, fully stocked to move straight-in, turn-key! Stunning 180 degree ocean views are exhibited by this updated and private ranch-style home in the guarded neighborhood of Sycamore Park. Views of the Queen's Necklace, Catalina and Point Dume highlight this amazing apx 1.6 acre property. Privately tucked away and set atop Tantalus Drive sits the apx 2,800 sq. ft. open floor plan with a designer's touch. Ocean breeze and views are found in five rooms of the house, featuring two master suites, as well as many windows and doors bringing much light to this wonderful paradise. The updated kitchen opens to living space featuring floor to ceiling windows which shows off ocean views while opening to apx 2,200 sq. ft. of hardscaped patio for ultimate indoor/outdoor living. Sycamore Park offers private tennis courts, private access to beach and Escondido hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 14 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have any available units?
6355 TANTALUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have?
Some of 6355 TANTALUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 TANTALUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6355 TANTALUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 TANTALUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6355 TANTALUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6355 TANTALUS Drive offers parking.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6355 TANTALUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have a pool?
No, 6355 TANTALUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6355 TANTALUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6355 TANTALUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 TANTALUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 TANTALUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts