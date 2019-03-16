6355 TANTALUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Short-Term Lease Available, fully stocked to move straight-in, turn-key! Stunning 180 degree ocean views are exhibited by this updated and private ranch-style home in the guarded neighborhood of Sycamore Park. Views of the Queen's Necklace, Catalina and Point Dume highlight this amazing apx 1.6 acre property. Privately tucked away and set atop Tantalus Drive sits the apx 2,800 sq. ft. open floor plan with a designer's touch. Ocean breeze and views are found in five rooms of the house, featuring two master suites, as well as many windows and doors bringing much light to this wonderful paradise. The updated kitchen opens to living space featuring floor to ceiling windows which shows off ocean views while opening to apx 2,200 sq. ft. of hardscaped patio for ultimate indoor/outdoor living. Sycamore Park offers private tennis courts, private access to beach and Escondido hiking trails.