6208 DELAPLANE ROAD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

6208 DELAPLANE ROAD

6208 Delaplane Road · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Delaplane Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Ramirez Canyon

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
microwave
range
oven
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 15 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have any available units?
6208 DELAPLANE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have?
Some of 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD's amenities include parking, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6208 DELAPLANE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD offers parking.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 DELAPLANE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

