All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 31034 BROAD BEACH Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
31034 BROAD BEACH Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

31034 BROAD BEACH Road

31034 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31034 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
Originally featured in the movie "10" this Broad Beach home has been beautifully reimagined with a modern twist to capture the quintessential Malibu beach lifestyle. Accordion doors optimize the indoor/outdoor flow encouraging you out to the large ocean-facing patio for endless entertaining opportunities. Beamed ceilings over the dining and living room add to the feeling of space and the painted brick fireplace, built-in couches and cozy media room add to the warmth. The chic and sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and playfully painted concrete floors is nothing short of delightful. Upstairs, two master-suites enjoy gorgeous views of the Pacific while sharing a book-filled den. The other three en-suite bedrooms open onto an interior courtyard, private yet part of everything. Completely updated and tastefully designed to be the ultimate seaside destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
31034 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 31034 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31034 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
31034 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31034 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road does not offer parking.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31034 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31034 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts