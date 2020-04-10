31034 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

Originally featured in the movie "10" this Broad Beach home has been beautifully reimagined with a modern twist to capture the quintessential Malibu beach lifestyle. Accordion doors optimize the indoor/outdoor flow encouraging you out to the large ocean-facing patio for endless entertaining opportunities. Beamed ceilings over the dining and living room add to the feeling of space and the painted brick fireplace, built-in couches and cozy media room add to the warmth. The chic and sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and playfully painted concrete floors is nothing short of delightful. Upstairs, two master-suites enjoy gorgeous views of the Pacific while sharing a book-filled den. The other three en-suite bedrooms open onto an interior courtyard, private yet part of everything. Completely updated and tastefully designed to be the ultimate seaside destination.