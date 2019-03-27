All apartments in Malibu
30916 BROAD BEACH Road

30916 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

30916 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Charming New England elegance combined with beachside serenity encompass this private Nantucket on Broad Beach! Gated and enclosed in mature landscaping, the inner courtyard features a shallow pool surrounded by a bluestone surfaced patio. This estate features high-end rustic accents throughout, including wide plank walnut floors and wood-beamed ceilings recycled from barns in Vermont. On the first floor, the dining and living spaces seamlessly blend, inviting you out through french doors onto a large sundeck and private beach. The kitchen highlights a massive center island along with a Viking Range oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and cabinets salvaged from the stable of American actor, George Montgomery. Upstairs, the master suite offers stunning panoramic whitewater views, private deck, soaring ceilings, stone-wall fireplace, and a spa-like bath with Waterworks fixtures. The second level boasts 4 en-suite bedrooms. Other amenities include a media room, motorized shades, and elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
30916 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 30916 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30916 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
30916 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30916 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30916 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30916 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
