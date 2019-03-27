30916 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

Charming New England elegance combined with beachside serenity encompass this private Nantucket on Broad Beach! Gated and enclosed in mature landscaping, the inner courtyard features a shallow pool surrounded by a bluestone surfaced patio. This estate features high-end rustic accents throughout, including wide plank walnut floors and wood-beamed ceilings recycled from barns in Vermont. On the first floor, the dining and living spaces seamlessly blend, inviting you out through french doors onto a large sundeck and private beach. The kitchen highlights a massive center island along with a Viking Range oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and cabinets salvaged from the stable of American actor, George Montgomery. Upstairs, the master suite offers stunning panoramic whitewater views, private deck, soaring ceilings, stone-wall fireplace, and a spa-like bath with Waterworks fixtures. The second level boasts 4 en-suite bedrooms. Other amenities include a media room, motorized shades, and elevator.