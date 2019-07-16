29716 BADEN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking hot tub media room

Stunning ocean views overlooking Zuma Beach. Recently remodeled. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. High ceilings. Spacious game room/media room. Master bedroom with spa like bathroom & large walk in closet. Two bedrooms on the entry level. Large ocean view entertainer's deck. Stunning ocean views from almost every room. Across from Zuma Beach. Feel like you're on vacation everyday!