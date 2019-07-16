Stunning ocean views overlooking Zuma Beach. Recently remodeled. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. High ceilings. Spacious game room/media room. Master bedroom with spa like bathroom & large walk in closet. Two bedrooms on the entry level. Large ocean view entertainer's deck. Stunning ocean views from almost every room. Across from Zuma Beach. Feel like you're on vacation everyday!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29716 BADEN Place have any available units?
29716 BADEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29716 BADEN Place have?
Some of 29716 BADEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29716 BADEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
29716 BADEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.