All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 29716 BADEN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
29716 BADEN Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

29716 BADEN Place

29716 Baden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29716 Baden Place, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
media room
Stunning ocean views overlooking Zuma Beach. Recently remodeled. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. High ceilings. Spacious game room/media room. Master bedroom with spa like bathroom & large walk in closet. Two bedrooms on the entry level. Large ocean view entertainer's deck. Stunning ocean views from almost every room. Across from Zuma Beach. Feel like you're on vacation everyday!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29716 BADEN Place have any available units?
29716 BADEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29716 BADEN Place have?
Some of 29716 BADEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29716 BADEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
29716 BADEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29716 BADEN Place pet-friendly?
No, 29716 BADEN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29716 BADEN Place offer parking?
Yes, 29716 BADEN Place offers parking.
Does 29716 BADEN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29716 BADEN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29716 BADEN Place have a pool?
No, 29716 BADEN Place does not have a pool.
Does 29716 BADEN Place have accessible units?
No, 29716 BADEN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29716 BADEN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29716 BADEN Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 29716 BADEN Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 29716 BADEN Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts