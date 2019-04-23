Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM
28903 SELFRIDGE Drive
28903 Selfridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
28903 Selfridge Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have any available units?
28903 SELFRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
Is 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28903 SELFRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malibu
.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28903 SELFRIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
