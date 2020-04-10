All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway

26946 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26946 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Post & Beam mid-century home w/ amazing VIEWS OF PARADISE COVE & POINT DUME. This property is located on the beach side of the PCH, on a bluff overlooking Malibu Cove Colony with mesmerizing views from almost every room. This home offers a beautiful open living area with a fireplace, wood beam ceilings & French doors that open to a wrap-around deck, an ocean view kitchen, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den/TV room, a large family room w/ fireplace that opens to a spacious tiled patio. Home has Heating & air-conditioning and a 2 two car garage with plenty of guest parking in driveway as well. Easy to show, call for more details....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts