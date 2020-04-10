26946 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Post & Beam mid-century home w/ amazing VIEWS OF PARADISE COVE & POINT DUME. This property is located on the beach side of the PCH, on a bluff overlooking Malibu Cove Colony with mesmerizing views from almost every room. This home offers a beautiful open living area with a fireplace, wood beam ceilings & French doors that open to a wrap-around deck, an ocean view kitchen, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den/TV room, a large family room w/ fireplace that opens to a spacious tiled patio. Home has Heating & air-conditioning and a 2 two car garage with plenty of guest parking in driveway as well. Easy to show, call for more details....