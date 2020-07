Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large One Bedroom/ One bath upstairs Unit with White Water Ocean Views. Ocean views from deck, livingroom and kitchen. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom, large closet, covered garage parking for 1 car, plus one parking space behind garage. Laundry in unit. Minimum one year lease. Ask about Pets. Bright and open unit with beautiful Malibu Beach views. Direct beach access. Call for Showing.