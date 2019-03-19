Enjoy paradise at this charming contemporary Malibu oasis. The main home lives separate from the two residences above the garage and features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms with two exceptional decks overlooking the ocean. Sliding glass doors open to create a wonderful indoor-outdoor flow perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances and views of the Pacific. Both of the sizable guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25152 MALIBU Road have any available units?
25152 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 25152 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 25152 MALIBU Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25152 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
25152 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.