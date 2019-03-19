25152 MALIBU Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy paradise at this charming contemporary Malibu oasis. The main home lives separate from the two residences above the garage and features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms with two exceptional decks overlooking the ocean. Sliding glass doors open to create a wonderful indoor-outdoor flow perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances and views of the Pacific. Both of the sizable guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.