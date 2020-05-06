All apartments in Malibu
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

24752 MALIBU ROAD

24752 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

24752 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have any available units?
24752 MALIBU ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
Is 24752 MALIBU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
24752 MALIBU ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24752 MALIBU ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 24752 MALIBU ROAD offers parking.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have a pool?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24752 MALIBU ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 24752 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

