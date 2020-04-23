Rent Calculator
All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 24230 MALIBU ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
24230 MALIBU ROAD
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24230 MALIBU ROAD
24230 Malibu Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
24230 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu
Amenities
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have any available units?
24230 MALIBU ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
Is 24230 MALIBU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
24230 MALIBU ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24230 MALIBU ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malibu
.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 24230 MALIBU ROAD offers parking.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have a pool?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24230 MALIBU ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 24230 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
