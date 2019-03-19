22349 CARBON MESA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

Warm contemporary retreat in Malibu above Carbon Beach with 360 degree views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume. 60' ozone infinity pool and spa with underwater speakers, LED lighting overlook the Malibu Pier and surfrider's beach. All rooms including home theatre and office offer spectacular views. Beautifully landscaped with towering palms, pines, eucalyptus and 100+ year olive trees. Lush courtyard with fountain surrounded by mature vegetation. Italian Pizza oven, fire pits and patios interspersed with vegetable and herb gardens. Lovely terraced orchards surround property. Detached guest house and enclosed green house with separate patios. La Costa beach and Tennis club membership available. Will consider short term. Guesthouse excluded