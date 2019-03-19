All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 22349 CARBON MESA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
22349 CARBON MESA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22349 CARBON MESA Road

22349 Carbon Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22349 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Warm contemporary retreat in Malibu above Carbon Beach with 360 degree views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume. 60' ozone infinity pool and spa with underwater speakers, LED lighting overlook the Malibu Pier and surfrider's beach. All rooms including home theatre and office offer spectacular views. Beautifully landscaped with towering palms, pines, eucalyptus and 100+ year olive trees. Lush courtyard with fountain surrounded by mature vegetation. Italian Pizza oven, fire pits and patios interspersed with vegetable and herb gardens. Lovely terraced orchards surround property. Detached guest house and enclosed green house with separate patios. La Costa beach and Tennis club membership available. Will consider short term. Guesthouse excluded

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have any available units?
22349 CARBON MESA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have?
Some of 22349 CARBON MESA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22349 CARBON MESA Road currently offering any rent specials?
22349 CARBON MESA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22349 CARBON MESA Road pet-friendly?
No, 22349 CARBON MESA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road offer parking?
Yes, 22349 CARBON MESA Road offers parking.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22349 CARBON MESA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have a pool?
Yes, 22349 CARBON MESA Road has a pool.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have accessible units?
No, 22349 CARBON MESA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22349 CARBON MESA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 22349 CARBON MESA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22349 CARBON MESA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts