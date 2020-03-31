Rent Calculator
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway
21110 Pacific Coast Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21110 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beach front, panoramic views, white water, ocean view, modern home, jet-setter
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
What amenities does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malibu
.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
