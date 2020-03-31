All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway

21110 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

21110 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beach front, panoramic views, white water, ocean view, modern home, jet-setter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21110 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts