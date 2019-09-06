All apartments in Malibu
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

20415 LITTLE ROCK Way

20415 Little Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

20415 Little Rock Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful contemporary single-story OCEAN views Malibu home in desirable Big Rock neighborhood. Charming 3 bed 2 bath, elegant living room w/ fireplace, dining room + bonus Den w/beautifully updated hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, washer/dryer & new cabinets. Outdoor Spa. Large driveway parking area + enclosed 2 car garage. Minutes away from Santa Monica, Malibu Pier/Country Mart & Pepperdine University. Best value in BIG ROCK neighborhood, Malibu! Furnished lease is available for $7,400/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have any available units?
20415 LITTLE ROCK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have?
Some of 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way currently offering any rent specials?
20415 LITTLE ROCK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way pet-friendly?
No, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way offer parking?
Yes, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way offers parking.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have a pool?
No, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way does not have a pool.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have accessible units?
No, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20415 LITTLE ROCK Way does not have units with air conditioning.
