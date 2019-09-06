20415 LITTLE ROCK Way

Amenities
Beautiful contemporary single-story OCEAN views Malibu home in desirable Big Rock neighborhood. Charming 3 bed 2 bath, elegant living room w/ fireplace, dining room + bonus Den w/beautifully updated hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, washer/dryer & new cabinets. Outdoor Spa. Large driveway parking area + enclosed 2 car garage. Minutes away from Santa Monica, Malibu Pier/Country Mart & Pepperdine University. Best value in BIG ROCK neighborhood, Malibu! Furnished lease is available for $7,400/month.