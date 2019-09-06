20415 LITTLE ROCK Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful contemporary single-story OCEAN views Malibu home in desirable Big Rock neighborhood. Charming 3 bed 2 bath, elegant living room w/ fireplace, dining room + bonus Den w/beautifully updated hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, washer/dryer & new cabinets. Outdoor Spa. Large driveway parking area + enclosed 2 car garage. Minutes away from Santa Monica, Malibu Pier/Country Mart & Pepperdine University. Best value in BIG ROCK neighborhood, Malibu! Furnished lease is available for $7,400/month.