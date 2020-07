Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming big ocean view, 1 bedroom, 2 bath cottage situated on land originally developed in the 1930's as The Malibu Lodge. Across from Las Tunas State Beach's renowned surf break, and surrounded by the Santa Monica mountains. Close to hiking, restaurants, and to Santa Monica/Wilshire/Westside while still living the Malibu lifestyle. Don't miss out on living the Los Angeles dream!