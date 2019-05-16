Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Paradise Cove
148 Paradise Cove Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
148 Paradise Cove Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Paradise Cove
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ocean views galore! Enjoy the Queen’s necklace from your private deck. Updated three bedroom, two bathroom home. Open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Paradise Cove have any available units?
148 Paradise Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malibu, CA
.
Is 148 Paradise Cove currently offering any rent specials?
148 Paradise Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Paradise Cove pet-friendly?
No, 148 Paradise Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malibu
.
Does 148 Paradise Cove offer parking?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not offer parking.
Does 148 Paradise Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Paradise Cove have a pool?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not have a pool.
Does 148 Paradise Cove have accessible units?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Paradise Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Paradise Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Paradise Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
