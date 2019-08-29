All apartments in Lynwood
3617 Platt Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

3617 Platt Avenue

3617 Platt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Platt Avenue, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex!!! one unit for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath ... Nice area...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Platt Avenue have any available units?
3617 Platt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
Is 3617 Platt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Platt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Platt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue offer parking?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue have a pool?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Platt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Platt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
