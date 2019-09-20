All apartments in Lynwood
Home
/
Lynwood, CA
/
3597 Magnolia Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3597 Magnolia Ave

3597 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3597 Magnolia Avenue, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newley renovated house inside. Includes brand new washer and dryer, stove and fridge. Owner is paying all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
3597 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 3597 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 3597 Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3597 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3597 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3597 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3597 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3597 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3597 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 3597 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 3597 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3597 Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3597 Magnolia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3597 Magnolia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
