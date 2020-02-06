Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lynwood, CA
/
3233 Flower Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:45 PM
3233 Flower Street
3233 Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3233 Flower Street, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family home near the joint of 710 and 105 freeway. 4 large bed room including the master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3233 Flower Street have any available units?
3233 Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lynwood, CA
.
What amenities does 3233 Flower Street have?
Some of 3233 Flower Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3233 Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lynwood
.
Does 3233 Flower Street offer parking?
No, 3233 Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 3233 Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Flower Street have a pool?
No, 3233 Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 3233 Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Flower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Flower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Flower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
