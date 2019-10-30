12703 Waldorf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful Home - Lynwood - What a great opportunity to lease a remodeled home in beautiful Lynwood. Property is in great condition, with 3 bedrooms, 1/2 bathroom downstairs and 2 bathrooms upstairs, beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and open floor plan. Laminate flooring throughout, Washer and Dryer Area, Master has a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom. Great location near shops and freeways, walking distance from schools. Solar panels will help offset electric bill. Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com. Section 8 vouchers welcome



(RLNE5172241)