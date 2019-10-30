All apartments in Lynwood
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

12703 Waldorf Dr

12703 Waldorf Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12703 Waldorf Dr, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful Home - Lynwood - What a great opportunity to lease a remodeled home in beautiful Lynwood. Property is in great condition, with 3 bedrooms, 1/2 bathroom downstairs and 2 bathrooms upstairs, beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and open floor plan. Laminate flooring throughout, Washer and Dryer Area, Master has a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom. Great location near shops and freeways, walking distance from schools. Solar panels will help offset electric bill. Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com. Section 8 vouchers welcome

(RLNE5172241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have any available units?
12703 Waldorf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 12703 Waldorf Dr have?
Some of 12703 Waldorf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12703 Waldorf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12703 Waldorf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12703 Waldorf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr offer parking?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12703 Waldorf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have a pool?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have accessible units?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12703 Waldorf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12703 Waldorf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
