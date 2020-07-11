All apartments in Lynwood
Find more places like 11670 Esther Street - #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynwood, CA
/
11670 Esther Street - #C
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

11670 Esther Street - #C

11670 Esther Street · (562) 925-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated. New luxury vinyl flooring, new kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters, new windows, energy efficient heater, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dinning room. New windows throughout (the photos are of a completely renovated unit in the building, not actual photos, kitchen cabinet color is gray and counters are white), for faster response you may text me.
multi unit property. currently remodeled, freshly painted and new roof. Gated court yard. Nice welcoming community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have any available units?
11670 Esther Street - #C has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11670 Esther Street - #C currently offering any rent specials?
11670 Esther Street - #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11670 Esther Street - #C pet-friendly?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C offer parking?
Yes, 11670 Esther Street - #C offers parking.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have a pool?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C does not have a pool.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have accessible units?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C does not have accessible units.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11670 Esther Street - #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 11670 Esther Street - #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11670 Esther Street - #C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CAParamount, CADowney, CACudahy, CACarson, CA
Bellflower, CALakewood, CAPico Rivera, CAGardena, CAWestmont, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorwalk, CACerritos, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Carson, CAMonterey Park, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity