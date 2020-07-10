Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Los Osos, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Osos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 Unit Available
361 Main Street
361 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Relax and enjoy vacation living in this bay front home. Designed in a Frank Lloyd Wright style, it features vaulted wood ceilings and large seamless glass corner windows with panoramic views of Morro Bay Rock and Estero Bay.
1 Unit Available
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.

1 Unit Available
426 Oahu St
426 Oahu Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1762 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom w/Den in Morro Bay - Property Id: 297140 Spacious two-bedroom and two-bath home with Rock & ocean views in North Morro Bay. Additional den/living space on 2nd level with direct access to deck.

1 Unit Available
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.

1 Unit Available
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.

1 Unit Available
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.

1 Unit Available
184 Tahiti Street
184 Tahiti Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1800 sqft
184 Tahiti Street Available 09/01/20 Beach Home!! View of the Ocean! - Beachside Beauty! This is a beautiful home with an amazing view of the ocean from the front living room! The front patio offers the better view, so bring your patio furniture.

1 Unit Available
2172 Main Street
2172 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to shopping and beaches. Available furnished or unfurnished with some utilities included. Uncovered parking, no garage. Contact your realtor for more information.

1 Unit Available
1155 West Street
1155 West Street, Morro Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3611 sqft
Luxury Morro Bay Vacation home available FOR LEASE! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, in 3611 sq ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
476 Rockview Street
476 Rockview Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1941 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home has an open floor plan. Upstairs features include Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen with attached dining area, Master Bedroom and a Large Bathroom. There is also a balcony that you can sit and enjoy the view.
1 Unit Available
5067 Davenport Creek Road
5067 Davenport Creek Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This charming country cottage is set in a rural ranch setting in Edna Valley. It is just 5 minutes to the SLO airport, and 15 minutes to downtown. The home is a one-story 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights and 360 degree views.

1 Unit Available
Madonna
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 Unit Available
Billygoat Acres
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road #10
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1322 sqft
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road #10 Available 09/01/20 1445 PREFUMO CANYON ROAD #10 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH LAGUNA GREEN CONDO WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE & SMALL COURTYARD. NEAR IRISH HILLS HIKING TRAILS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS IN GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 Unit Available
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 Unit Available
Foothill
274 Chorro Street
274 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Desirable San Luis Obispo Neighborhood - Great 1930 style home. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hard wood floors with unique laminate flooring in the kitchen. New Roof, Forced air heating. Laundry room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.

1 Unit Available
Upper Monterey
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
600 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College - This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.

1 Unit Available
Highland
321 Tolosa Way
321 Tolosa Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
321 Tolosa Way Available 07/16/20 Bishop Peak Gem in SLO!! - Available soon in this wonderful Bishop Peak neighborhood. Pets considered! What a gem of a house! Comes with beautiful vegetation.

1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
567 Brizzolara Street
567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.

1 Unit Available
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.

1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon.

1 Unit Available
Upper Monterey
1627 Mill Street
1627 Mill Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
House in SLO! Rent this cute well built home with the charm from back in the day!! - Go back in time!! Fantastic condition. Charming home located in desirable area of town. Cozy and Cute layout with fireplace. Comes with outdoor parking spaces.

1 Unit Available
Arlita
2797 Flora Street
2797 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2797 Flora Street Available 08/03/20 2797 Flora Street - 3 BED, 1.75 BATH HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE FLORA “BANANA BELT” NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME IS OVER 1,700 SQ FT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Los Osos, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Osos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

