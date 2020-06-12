31 Apartments for rent in Los Osos, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 Bayview Heights Drive
1525 Bayview Heights Dr, Los Osos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Country Cottage in Los Osos! - Gorgeous wilderness settings in this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage. Very peaceful surroundings. Deck to listen to the birds and enjoy the endless views of the rolling hills filled with trees.
Results within 1 mile of Los Osos

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.
Results within 5 miles of Los Osos

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105
600 Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
966 sqft
Great location 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath, master has large soaking tub in Morro Bay! - Rent $1950.00 Security Deposit $2150.00 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Los Osos

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
680 Chorro Street
680 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
878 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of downtown SLO on the corner of Chorro and Peach in the Peachwood Complex, just a short walk to restaurants, shops, Mission Plaza, and much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
525-527 Higuera Street
525 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
527 Higuera Street Unit 6 Available 07/11/20 Downtown SLO Apartment in Historical Building - Cute and Cozy 1 Bed 1 bath apartment in Historical Building on Higuera Street. Enjoy the short distance to shops downtown. Conveniently located.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
1750 Prefumo Canyon Rd. #54
1750 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Canada Townhome Quiet Community - Very nice unit. The Owners have taken very good care of this unit. Two story with private patio. Spacious rooms and and closet space. Townhome in the La Canada Village community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
1 Unit Available
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
773 Peach Street Back Unit
773 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,650
360 sqft
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1221 SOUTHWOOD DR.
1221 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1221 Southwood Dr - Town house style condo with yard/patio area.Tenants are responsible for back yard care. Association take care of the front. Floors, bath and kitchen are updated. 1 pet considered with additional pet deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
578 Buchon
578 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
578 Buchon Available 07/01/20 Spacious Older Home Near Downtown - Large Victorian home downtown on Buchon. This is a four bedroom, two bath with huge attic space used a bedroom or bonus room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
45 Stenner Unit H
45 Stenner Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
45 Stenner Unit H Available 08/17/20 Great location, 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a great 2 bedroom unit in Cedar Creek! It won't last long, schedule a showing NOW! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Balcony, & Much more! Please call us now at 805.512.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1816 Garden Street
1816 Garden Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
1816 Garden Street Available 08/14/20 Great 1 Bedroom Home near Downtown SLO! - This is a completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit. 2 Decks, front yard, private laundry hook ups, hard wood floors and much more. Please call us now at 805.512.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Los Osos, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Los Osos renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

