600 pennsylvania avenue

walk to beautiful downtown Los Gatos - Property Id: 297541
Spacious one bedroom, open floor plan, recently remolded, brand new wood flooring through out, dual pane windows, walk - in closet, additional closet in the master bathroom, serene setting, quite neighborhood, inside washer & dryer, A/C, wall mounted TV included, Private balcony , one car carport
7 minute walking to beautiful downtown Los Gatos
