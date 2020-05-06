All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

600 pennsylvania avenue

600 Pennsylvania Avenue · (408) 515-7784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $3150 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
walk to beautiful downtown Los Gatos - Property Id: 297541

Spacious one bedroom, open floor plan, recently remolded, brand new wood flooring through out, dual pane windows, walk - in closet, additional closet in the master bathroom, serene setting, quite neighborhood, inside washer & dryer, A/C, wall mounted TV included, Private balcony , one car carport
7 minute walking to beautiful downtown Los Gatos
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297541
Property Id 297541

(RLNE5847227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have any available units?
600 pennsylvania avenue has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 pennsylvania avenue have?
Some of 600 pennsylvania avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 pennsylvania avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 pennsylvania avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 pennsylvania avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 pennsylvania avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 pennsylvania avenue does offer parking.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 pennsylvania avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have a pool?
No, 600 pennsylvania avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 pennsylvania avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 pennsylvania avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 pennsylvania avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 pennsylvania avenue has units with air conditioning.
