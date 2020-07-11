16736 Chirco Dr

Amenities
Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee. Right around the corner you will also find Vasona Park, Yoga Source Studio, and Los Gatos creek trail! 5 spacious bedrooms including huge Master suite with newly renovated custom master bathroom with double vanity, soaker tub and high end finishes! Junior Suite bedrooms upstairs, and 4 full Bathrooms. Large private backyard, great for entertaining. Spacious family room with high ceilings and backyard view. Skylights, updated kitchen + nook with dining buffet! Award Winning Los Gatos Unified Schools.
Central A/C with Duel Zones
Laundry room with Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage with EV Charger
Nest and Ring Doorbell
$9,625 a month
$11,000 Security Deposit
Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval.
Available September 2020!
Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398