Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

16736 Chirco Dr

16736 Chirco Drive · (408) 356-6893
Location

16736 Chirco Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,625

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2972 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee. Right around the corner you will also find Vasona Park, Yoga Source Studio, and Los Gatos creek trail! 5 spacious bedrooms including huge Master suite with newly renovated custom master bathroom with double vanity, soaker tub and high end finishes! Junior Suite bedrooms upstairs, and 4 full Bathrooms. Large private backyard, great for entertaining. Spacious family room with high ceilings and backyard view. Skylights, updated kitchen + nook with dining buffet! Award Winning Los Gatos Unified Schools.
Central A/C with Duel Zones
Laundry room with Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage with EV Charger
Nest and Ring Doorbell
$9,625 a month
$11,000 Security Deposit
Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval.
Available September 2020!

Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16736 Chirco Dr have any available units?
16736 Chirco Dr has a unit available for $9,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16736 Chirco Dr have?
Some of 16736 Chirco Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16736 Chirco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16736 Chirco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16736 Chirco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16736 Chirco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16736 Chirco Dr offers parking.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16736 Chirco Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr have a pool?
No, 16736 Chirco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr have accessible units?
No, 16736 Chirco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16736 Chirco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16736 Chirco Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16736 Chirco Dr has units with air conditioning.
