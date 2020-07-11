16736 Chirco Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee. Right around the corner you will also find Vasona Park, Yoga Source Studio, and Los Gatos creek trail! 5 spacious bedrooms including huge Master suite with newly renovated custom master bathroom with double vanity, soaker tub and high end finishes! Junior Suite bedrooms upstairs, and 4 full Bathrooms. Large private backyard, great for entertaining. Spacious family room with high ceilings and backyard view. Skylights, updated kitchen + nook with dining buffet! Award Winning Los Gatos Unified Schools.

Central A/C with Duel Zones

Laundry room with Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage with EV Charger

Nest and Ring Doorbell

$9,625 a month

$11,000 Security Deposit

Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval.

Available September 2020!



Sammi Moser-Wingo

DRE# 01949758

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398