161 Serra Court

Available immediately April rent is free! Home in one of the best school districts in the Peninsula available immediately. You are close distance to middle and elementary schools, the beautiful Vasona Park, as well as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and the Los Gatos Creek trail for miles of biking/hiking. Private back yard and great neighbors. Pet friendly and move-in ready. Large downstairs office can be used as additional bedroom for a rare 5 bdrm 3 full bath home. The house is in a private cul de sac with 2 car garage. Owner pays trash, yard maintenance. Tenant pays gas, electric, water.



