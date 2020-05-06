All apartments in Los Gatos
161 Serra Court

161 Serra Court · (408) 477-2635
Location

161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 161 Serra Court · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below:
Coming Soon

360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=btfXCEauWkCGMTSOaRk86A

Available immediately April rent is free! Home in one of the best school districts in the Peninsula available immediately. You are close distance to middle and elementary schools, the beautiful Vasona Park, as well as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and the Los Gatos Creek trail for miles of biking/hiking. Private back yard and great neighbors. Pet friendly and move-in ready. Large downstairs office can be used as additional bedroom for a rare 5 bdrm 3 full bath home. The house is in a private cul de sac with 2 car garage. Owner pays trash, yard maintenance. Tenant pays gas, electric, water.

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

(RLNE5690446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Serra Court have any available units?
161 Serra Court has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 161 Serra Court currently offering any rent specials?
161 Serra Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Serra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Serra Court is pet friendly.
Does 161 Serra Court offer parking?
Yes, 161 Serra Court does offer parking.
Does 161 Serra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Serra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Serra Court have a pool?
No, 161 Serra Court does not have a pool.
Does 161 Serra Court have accessible units?
No, 161 Serra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Serra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Serra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Serra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Serra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
