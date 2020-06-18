Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Banos, CA
/
824 Illinois Ave. #19
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
824 Illinois Ave. #19
824 Illinois Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
824 Illinois Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
824 Illinois Ave. #19 Available 07/10/20 Apply Now... Available In July - Currently Occupied- Do Not Disturb Tenants.
(RLNE5814208)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have any available units?
824 Illinois Ave. #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Banos, CA
.
Is 824 Illinois Ave. #19 currently offering any rent specials?
824 Illinois Ave. #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Illinois Ave. #19 pet-friendly?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Banos
.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 offer parking?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not offer parking.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have a pool?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not have a pool.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have accessible units?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Illinois Ave. #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Illinois Ave. #19 does not have units with air conditioning.
