809 PL ANGELUS

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Charming house near Coeur D'Alene Elementary! This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located the heart of Venice and available immediately for lease! Open floor plan features oversized living room with fireplace, kitchen, & dining room that opens to a large deck & grassy are in the private backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet storage. Master has en-suite bathroom and there are two other bedrooms + an additional bathroom. This home has central AC, laundry area & 2-car garage, as well as two parking spots in the driveway (4 spaces total!). This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from Erewhon Organic Grocer, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach! A must see!