All apartments in Los Banos
Find more places like 809 PL ANGELUS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Banos, CA
/
809 PL ANGELUS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

809 PL ANGELUS

809 Place Road · (310) 893-9866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

809 Place Road, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house near Coeur D'Alene Elementary! This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located the heart of Venice and available immediately for lease! Open floor plan features oversized living room with fireplace, kitchen, & dining room that opens to a large deck & grassy are in the private backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet storage. Master has en-suite bathroom and there are two other bedrooms + an additional bathroom. This home has central AC, laundry area & 2-car garage, as well as two parking spots in the driveway (4 spaces total!). This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from Erewhon Organic Grocer, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 PL ANGELUS have any available units?
809 PL ANGELUS has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 PL ANGELUS have?
Some of 809 PL ANGELUS's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 PL ANGELUS currently offering any rent specials?
809 PL ANGELUS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 PL ANGELUS pet-friendly?
No, 809 PL ANGELUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Banos.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS offer parking?
Yes, 809 PL ANGELUS does offer parking.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 PL ANGELUS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS have a pool?
No, 809 PL ANGELUS does not have a pool.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS have accessible units?
No, 809 PL ANGELUS does not have accessible units.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 PL ANGELUS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 PL ANGELUS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 PL ANGELUS has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 809 PL ANGELUS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Gilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CACeres, CA
Patterson, CAModesto, CAHollister, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
San Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity