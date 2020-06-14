All apartments in Los Banos
Find more places like 802 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Banos, CA
/
802 8th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

802 8th St

802 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

802 8th Street, Los Banos, CA 93635

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
805 8th St. Los Banos Warehouse, Corner of Hst and 8th, lease partial, or ALL of the 14,577 square feet available at 50 cents per foot. Large roll up door, alley access, and tall ceilings. Build to suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 8th St have any available units?
802 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Banos, CA.
Is 802 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
802 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 802 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Banos.
Does 802 8th St offer parking?
No, 802 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 802 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 8th St have a pool?
No, 802 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 802 8th St have accessible units?
No, 802 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Gilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CACeres, CA
Patterson, CAModesto, CAHollister, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
San Jose City College
San Jose State University