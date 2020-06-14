802 8th St

805 8th St. Los Banos Warehouse, Corner of Hst and 8th, lease partial, or ALL of the 14,577 square feet available at 50 cents per foot. Large roll up door, alley access, and tall ceilings. Build to suite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
