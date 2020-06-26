All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

White Oak

5139 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5139 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
***NOW LEASING***

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR + 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary.
This one is spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment, featuring, light color floors, balcony, air conditioner and wall heater. The location is absolutely amazing, sitting in a small building with on-site coin laundry a parking space and pool. Our Encino CA apartment is close to entertainment, shopping and nearby freeway access. Just renovated, this property has a fresh, clean feel. Spacious and airy with lustrous, laminated and tiled throughout and an incredible, updated kitchen and bath. Everything is brand new! The large kitchen has sleek and chic cabinetry, gorgeous, granite countertops and black appliances including a dishwasher - cook up a storm for your nearest and dearest. There is even a breakfast nook where you can have your morning coffee. The spacious, light filled living room features with balcony, the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. The roomy bedroom is spacious enough for your king sized bed and has a walk-in closet. No need to minimize your fabulous wardrobe- there is plenty of room in your walk-in closet. Located in the ultra desirable city of Encino on a leafy, residential street. Less than 1 minutes to all the fun on Ventura Blvd. - You can brunch with your friends at L'Ambiance Cafe and then pop into one of the many one-off shops that line Ventura Blvd. Don't forget just down on White Oak Ave. there it is just a minute drive 101 free way. * Living Room
* Bedroom
* Bathroom
* Kitchen
* Balcony
* Granite Countertops
* Ceramic Tiled and Carpet Floors
* Vertical Blinds
* Stove
* A/C
* Wall Heater
* Walk-In-Closet
* Assigned 1 parking spot
* Pool
* Elevator
* Laundry on site
* Gated Community
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers.
For Open house or informations, By appointment only (818) 462-6026
Apply through www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE4320433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Oak have any available units?
White Oak doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does White Oak have?
Some of White Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
White Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oak pet-friendly?
No, White Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does White Oak offer parking?
Yes, White Oak offers parking.
Does White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, White Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oak have a pool?
Yes, White Oak has a pool.
Does White Oak have accessible units?
No, White Oak does not have accessible units.
Does White Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oak has units with dishwashers.
