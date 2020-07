Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage on-site laundry

Welcome to Westside Butler Apartments, the calm and relaxing neighborhood home you have been searching for in the heart of Los Angeles. Our homes feature private balconies, newly renovated interiors with smart home technology, all while being surrounded by lush gardens and landscaping.