Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

Admire the stunning mountain and city views from the comfort of your home, here at Westside Bundy Apartments. This incredible community offers the definitive west coast lifestyle with spacious living rooms, available dual master bedrooms, updated appliances, smart home technology and an incredible rooftop deck that's perfect for socializing with friends and family.