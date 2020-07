Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

A stunning vintage gem in the heart of Brentwood, Westside Barry Apartments offers you striking style, convenience and luxury all in one perfect community. Enjoy amenities that include smart home technology, dual master bedrooms, in-home washer and dryers, and plenty of warm natural sunlight. While Westside Barry Apartments is nestled away in a quaint and quiet neighborhood, it is still only moments away from an incredible variety of restaurants and retail.