Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking hot tub cats allowed gym carport internet access

Welcome to Warner Center Townhomes! Our pet-friendly, 27-unit community is located in the heart of Southern California, minutes away from Warner Center's premier Business District. Our prime location also places you within some of the most exceptional shopping, dining and city-life spots LA has to offer! Any commute will be made easy due to our close proximity to the 101 and the 118, in addition to the 405, 210 and 5 freeways.



Our spacious, 3 bedroom & 3 full bathroom townhomes feature granite countertops, built-in microwaves, full-size washers & dryers, Roman spa tubs, gas fireplaces and an abundance of closet and patio space. Look no further, make Warner Center Townhomes your place to relax, reconnect and live!



Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!