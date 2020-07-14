All apartments in Los Angeles
Warner Center Townhomes

6737 De Soto Ave · (818) 740-5297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 55 - Move In Special! $1,363 in FREE rent! - $1363.00 off
Location

6737 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warner Center Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
hot tub
cats allowed
gym
carport
internet access
Welcome to Warner Center Townhomes! Our pet-friendly, 27-unit community is located in the heart of Southern California, minutes away from Warner Center's premier Business District. Our prime location also places you within some of the most exceptional shopping, dining and city-life spots LA has to offer! Any commute will be made easy due to our close proximity to the 101 and the 118, in addition to the 405, 210 and 5 freeways.

Our spacious, 3 bedroom & 3 full bathroom townhomes feature granite countertops, built-in microwaves, full-size washers & dryers, Roman spa tubs, gas fireplaces and an abundance of closet and patio space. Look no further, make Warner Center Townhomes your place to relax, reconnect and live!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 10, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $50/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warner Center Townhomes have any available units?
Warner Center Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Warner Center Townhomes have?
Some of Warner Center Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warner Center Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Warner Center Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 55 - Move In Special! $1,363 in FREE rent! - $1363.00 off
Is Warner Center Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Warner Center Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Warner Center Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Warner Center Townhomes offers parking.
Does Warner Center Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warner Center Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warner Center Townhomes have a pool?
No, Warner Center Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Warner Center Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Warner Center Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Warner Center Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warner Center Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
