FEATURES:



1 Month’s Security Deposit

1 Year Minimum Lease

Water Paid

Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash

Pets Considered with Pet Rent and Extra Security. Inquire for Details



Newly remodeled mid-century 1 bed tucked away in the rear of a private courtyard – your private urban hideaway! Bright and shiny! Bright with sunbeams - cause there are windows all around. Shiny with glistening brand new everything!



Just renovated, this gem is sparkling and spotless. From the gorgeous, whitewashed floors to the stainless steel appliances, glossy white cabinets and marble quartz counters and backsplash - even the bathroom is impressively sleek and chic!



You’ll want to show this place off to your friends. The kitchen alone is seriously insta-worthy. It is the kitchen of dreams - A massive kitchen island, quartz counters, and glossy, white cabinets. The perfect spot to cook AND entertain your friends. Don’t you just love a good multitask?



Done entertaining and ready for some quiet? The bedroom is comfy, cozy and spacious with big windows to let in the light.



This neighborhood! It is perfect - The Grove and Farmer’s Market is right up the street. Beverly Hills is just a stone’s throw away. Then there is allll the good on Pico - Paper or Plastik where you can enjoy your matcha latte while taking in the stunning interior, Olsen’s Sandwich Shop for authentic Scandinavian sandwiches and Plant Power for excellent (I swear) vegan. There are so many other delights to explore in your new hood.



What are you waiting for?



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.