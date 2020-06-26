All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Victoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Victoria
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:06 PM

Victoria

1106 S Fairfax Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1106 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEATURES:

1 Month’s Security Deposit
1 Year Minimum Lease
Water Paid
Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash
Pets Considered with Pet Rent and Extra Security. Inquire for Details

DETAILS:

1 Month’s Security Deposit
1 Year Minimum Lease
Water Paid
Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash
Pets Considered with Pet Rent and Extra Security. Inquire for Details

Newly remodeled mid-century 1 bed tucked away in the rear of a private courtyard – your private urban hideaway! Bright and shiny! Bright with sunbeams - cause there are windows all around. Shiny with glistening brand new everything!

Just renovated, this gem is sparkling and spotless. From the gorgeous, whitewashed floors to the stainless steel appliances, glossy white cabinets and marble quartz counters and backsplash -  even the bathroom is impressively sleek and chic!

You’ll want to show this place off to your friends. The kitchen alone is seriously insta-worthy. It is the kitchen of dreams - A  massive kitchen island, quartz counters, and glossy, white cabinets. The perfect spot to cook AND entertain your friends. Don’t you just love a good multitask? 

Done entertaining and ready for some quiet? The bedroom is comfy, cozy and spacious with big windows to let in the light.

This neighborhood! It is perfect - The Grove and Farmer’s Market is right up the street. Beverly Hills is just a stone’s throw away. Then there is allll the good on Pico - Paper or Plastik where you can enjoy your matcha latte while taking in the stunning interior, Olsen’s Sandwich Shop for authentic Scandinavian sandwiches and Plant Power for excellent (I swear) vegan.  There are so many other delights to explore in your new hood. 

What are you waiting for?

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victoria have any available units?
Victoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Victoria have?
Some of Victoria's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria pet-friendly?
Yes, Victoria is pet friendly.
Does Victoria offer parking?
No, Victoria does not offer parking.
Does Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria have a pool?
No, Victoria does not have a pool.
Does Victoria have accessible units?
No, Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College