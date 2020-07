Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool hot tub garage bbq/grill business center clubhouse sauna

Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities. Sunbathe on our private pool deck and take a refreshing dip in our glittering swimming pool. Keep an active lifestyle in our 24-hour fitness center full of weight and cardio machines. After an energizing workout, take a minute for yourself in our stress relieving spa.



In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.