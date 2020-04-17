Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk to Beach - Venice Beach Modern Bungalow Available 09/01/19 YOUR OWN GARAGE(400 sq/feet) AND PRIVATE YARD!!!



Enjoy your affordable Los Angeles Rental Venice Beach style at a beautiful large bungalow in a lush garden setting. Located minutes from the beach on the border of Venice and Santa Monica. The best rental in California!



Our flagship unit with the best of the modern world. An intimate space surrounded by an large backyard with large siting and dining areas. YOUR OWN 400 sq/ft PRIVATE GARAGE. Walking distance to WholeFoods Markets will provide endless enjoyment by the bbq.



Bright and breezy bungalow with modern comforts and vintage 40's features. The sunny living rooms bay window overlooks the fenced garden and private seating area.



Bright and breezy modern Venice Beach style rental home with outdoor living room and garden.



Your private oasis in the heart of Venice Beach.



Park without worries in your own garage and walk to the beach and restaurants, Santa Monica's Main St., Venice's Abbott Kinney and Rose Avenue corridor.



UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED WITH FLEXIBLE LEASE (please inquire for pricing).



