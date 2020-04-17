All apartments in Los Angeles
Venice Beach Modern Bungalow
Venice Beach Modern Bungalow

225 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Walk to Beach - Venice Beach Modern Bungalow Available 09/01/19 YOUR OWN GARAGE(400 sq/feet) AND PRIVATE YARD!!!

Enjoy your affordable Los Angeles Rental Venice Beach style at a beautiful large bungalow in a lush garden setting. Located minutes from the beach on the border of Venice and Santa Monica. The best rental in California!

Our flagship unit with the best of the modern world. An intimate space surrounded by an large backyard with large siting and dining areas. YOUR OWN 400 sq/ft PRIVATE GARAGE. Walking distance to WholeFoods Markets will provide endless enjoyment by the bbq.

Bright and breezy bungalow with modern comforts and vintage 40's features. The sunny living rooms bay window overlooks the fenced garden and private seating area.

Bright and breezy modern Venice Beach style rental home with outdoor living room and garden.

Your private oasis in the heart of Venice Beach.

Park without worries in your own garage and walk to the beach and restaurants, Santa Monica's Main St., Venice's Abbott Kinney and Rose Avenue corridor.

UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED WITH FLEXIBLE LEASE (please inquire for pricing).

(RLNE776062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have any available units?
Venice Beach Modern Bungalow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have?
Some of Venice Beach Modern Bungalow's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venice Beach Modern Bungalow currently offering any rent specials?
Venice Beach Modern Bungalow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venice Beach Modern Bungalow pet-friendly?
Yes, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow is pet friendly.
Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow offer parking?
Yes, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow offers parking.
Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have a pool?
No, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow does not have a pool.
Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have accessible units?
No, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow does not have accessible units.
Does Venice Beach Modern Bungalow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venice Beach Modern Bungalow has units with dishwashers.
