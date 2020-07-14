All apartments in Los Angeles
Venice

2432 Penmar Avenue · (628) 237-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Suite 203B: Private Bedroom with Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 156 sqft

Unit Suite 202C: Private Bedroom with Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 152 sqft

Unit Suite 202F · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 234 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venice.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
game room
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent!

So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through homes intentionally designed for communal living. In our Venice community youll find large kitchens and cozy living rooms that are ready to set the perfect vibe to entertain or relax with friends. The rooftop space, complete with four BBQs, lounge furniture, and dining areas, spans the entire length of the building and is the perfect spot to catch some Venice sunsets.

The building is a beautiful, brand new construction that focuses on both comfort and convenience. This three-story community has four kitchens and two large living rooms for everyone to share, right in the heart of the home.

Monthly rent covers:
- Your private room furnished a queen sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug
- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas
- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)
- All utilities, including high-speed internet!
- Washer and dryer
- Sponsored community events

The community is tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street East of Lincoln. Nearby youll find hip coffee shops, retail stores, and restaurants all within walking distance. Hop on your bike for a quick ride down to the beach, the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard, or the Venice Pier.

Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.

----------
Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.

Learn more about Starcity here: starcity.com

(RLNE5051771)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $65 per month
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venice have any available units?
Venice has 3 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Venice have?
Some of Venice's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venice currently offering any rent specials?
Venice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venice pet-friendly?
Yes, Venice is pet friendly.
Does Venice offer parking?
Yes, Venice offers parking.
Does Venice have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venice offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venice have a pool?
No, Venice does not have a pool.
Does Venice have accessible units?
No, Venice does not have accessible units.
Does Venice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venice has units with dishwashers.
