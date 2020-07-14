Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors ceiling fan recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator parking bbq/grill garage internet access new construction dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent!



So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through homes intentionally designed for communal living. In our Venice community youll find large kitchens and cozy living rooms that are ready to set the perfect vibe to entertain or relax with friends. The rooftop space, complete with four BBQs, lounge furniture, and dining areas, spans the entire length of the building and is the perfect spot to catch some Venice sunsets.



The building is a beautiful, brand new construction that focuses on both comfort and convenience. This three-story community has four kitchens and two large living rooms for everyone to share, right in the heart of the home.



Monthly rent covers:

- Your private room furnished a queen sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug

- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas

- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)

- All utilities, including high-speed internet!

- Washer and dryer

- Sponsored community events



The community is tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street East of Lincoln. Nearby youll find hip coffee shops, retail stores, and restaurants all within walking distance. Hop on your bike for a quick ride down to the beach, the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard, or the Venice Pier.



Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.



----------

Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.



Learn more about Starcity here: starcity.com



