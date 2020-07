Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr concierge valet service

Live. Life. Well.



Historic inside and out yet modern at its core, the Union Lofts building honors its Gilded Age while transporting residents straight into the heart of the current downtown scene. Merging hip, contemporary design with architectural detail of its' historic Beaux Arts past. The building features soaring, hand-painted ceilings and the best of contemporary amenities. At Street level, there's a stylish eatery and lounge that beckons views of downtown's Historic Core. In between, there are 92 unique loft spaces from which to take advantage of it all.



Each Union Lofts unit starts with impeccable bones. Generous windows flood the open-plan, high-ceilinged rooms with natural light. State-of-the-art modern conveniences take their place alongside classic period detailing. From fully equipped modern kitchens to private outdoor patios, Union Lofts offers the most ideal foundation possible upon which to create a vibrant downtown life.