Tyrone Terrace Apartments
Tyrone Terrace Apartments

4949 Tyrone Ave · (818) 210-3897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4949 Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05B · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tyrone Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
community garden
courtyard
hot tub
tennis court
Escape the bustle of the big city! Tyrone Terrace Apartments currently has luxurious one- & two-bedroom apartment homes available in the community of Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. This upscale neighborhood is surrounded by several opportunities for fine dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences. Eat at local favorites, such as La Fogata or Pho So 1, which offer unmatched authentic Mexican and Vietnamese cuisine. Tipsy Cow is a local favorite known for their delectable burgers and craft beverages. If you are more in the mood for hotdogs, look no further than Brats Brothers Gourmet Sausage Grill. Swing by Creme Caramel LA to grab some sweet custard and confections for dessert. Trader Joes, Ralphs, and Studio City Farmers Market are all nearby when you are seeking fresh food to prepare your own meal. Your leisure time options are plentiful while living in Tyrone Terrace Apartments. Take a short ride to Westfield Fashion Square, which offers premium retailers for the modish shopper, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Please contact the office regarding parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Tyrone Terrace Apartments has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Tyrone Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tyrone Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tyrone Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tyrone Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tyrone Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tyrone Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tyrone Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tyrone Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tyrone Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tyrone Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tyrone Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.

