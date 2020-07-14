Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court community garden courtyard hot tub tennis court

Escape the bustle of the big city! Tyrone Terrace Apartments currently has luxurious one- & two-bedroom apartment homes available in the community of Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. This upscale neighborhood is surrounded by several opportunities for fine dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences. Eat at local favorites, such as La Fogata or Pho So 1, which offer unmatched authentic Mexican and Vietnamese cuisine. Tipsy Cow is a local favorite known for their delectable burgers and craft beverages. If you are more in the mood for hotdogs, look no further than Brats Brothers Gourmet Sausage Grill. Swing by Creme Caramel LA to grab some sweet custard and confections for dessert. Trader Joes, Ralphs, and Studio City Farmers Market are all nearby when you are seeking fresh food to prepare your own meal. Your leisure time options are plentiful while living in Tyrone Terrace Apartments. Take a short ride to Westfield Fashion Square, which offers premium retailers for the modish shopper, ...