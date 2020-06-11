Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard green community parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Tujunga South, a charming courtyard community located in Studio City just a block from Ventura Boulevard. We are walking distance to amazing community amenities like Trader Joe's, the local Farmer's Market, the popular Tujunga Arts District featuring live jazz, artists's gallery and coffee shops, as well as local hangout, Aroma Cafe. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature in-unit washer and dryers, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. We also offer plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings in select units. Enjoy friendly on-site management, a courtyard full of gorgeous succulents, and the peace of mind of underground subterranean parking. It would be our pleasure to assist you!