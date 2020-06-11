All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Tujunga South

Open Now until 5pm
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd · (818) 405-8173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
We are currently offering $1,000 off of the first month's rent!
Location

4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit S104 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tujunga South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
green community
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to Tujunga South, a charming courtyard community located in Studio City just a block from Ventura Boulevard. We are walking distance to amazing community amenities like Trader Joe's, the local Farmer's Market, the popular Tujunga Arts District featuring live jazz, artists's gallery and coffee shops, as well as local hangout, Aroma Cafe. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature in-unit washer and dryers, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. We also offer plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings in select units. Enjoy friendly on-site management, a courtyard full of gorgeous succulents, and the peace of mind of underground subterranean parking. It would be our pleasure to assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: Free Pet Rent
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tujunga South have any available units?
Tujunga South has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Tujunga South have?
Some of Tujunga South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tujunga South currently offering any rent specials?
Tujunga South is offering the following rent specials: We are currently offering $1,000 off of the first month's rent!
Is Tujunga South pet-friendly?
Yes, Tujunga South is pet friendly.
Does Tujunga South offer parking?
Yes, Tujunga South offers parking.
Does Tujunga South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tujunga South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tujunga South have a pool?
Yes, Tujunga South has a pool.
Does Tujunga South have accessible units?
No, Tujunga South does not have accessible units.
Does Tujunga South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tujunga South has units with dishwashers.
