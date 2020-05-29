The Pinnacle Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest suite lobby smoke-free community

The Pinnacle is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor as well as many major film, television, and recording studios. We are right next door to Runyon Canyon Park, featuring expansive hiking trails and renowned views of the city. Freeways and the MetroRail are easily accessible, putting the best of Los Angeles in your backyard. Our apartment homes come equipped with gated access, a roof top deck, walk-in closets in most units, gas fireplaces, a breakfast bar, and elevators for easy access. Please take a moment to review our photo gallery and floor plans to see why the Pinnacle Luxury Apartments would be the perfect place for you.