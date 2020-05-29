All apartments in Los Angeles
The Pinnacle Apartments
The Pinnacle Apartments

1860 N Fuller Ave · (323) 693-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pinnacle Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest suite
lobby
smoke-free community
The Pinnacle is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor as well as many major film, television, and recording studios. We are right next door to Runyon Canyon Park, featuring expansive hiking trails and renowned views of the city. Freeways and the MetroRail are easily accessible, putting the best of Los Angeles in your backyard. Our apartment homes come equipped with gated access, a roof top deck, walk-in closets in most units, gas fireplaces, a breakfast bar, and elevators for easy access. Please take a moment to review our photo gallery and floor plans to see why the Pinnacle Luxury Apartments would be the perfect place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pinnacle Apartments have any available units?
The Pinnacle Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pinnacle Apartments have?
Some of The Pinnacle Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pinnacle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Pinnacle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pinnacle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pinnacle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Pinnacle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Pinnacle Apartments offers parking.
Does The Pinnacle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pinnacle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pinnacle Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Pinnacle Apartments has a pool.
Does The Pinnacle Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Pinnacle Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Pinnacle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pinnacle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
